Team USA Wins 2015 Women's World Cup: 5 Things to Know About Captain and Soccer Superstar Carli Lloyd

USA! USA! USA!

Just when we thought this Fourth of July weekend couldn't get any better, Team USA came out on top at the Women's World Cup final game Sunday afternoon.

Hope Solo, Abby Wambach and the entire team helped pull out a 5-2 victory over Japan to be crowned champions.

But for those watching this intense match, it may have been team captain Carli Lloyd who deserved a little extra time in the spotlight. After all, she scored three goals in 16 minutes. That's how we do it!

We did some digging and found out some awesome facts about this 32-year-old Jersey girl. What we learned may surprise you…in the best way possible, of course!