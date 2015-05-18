Rapper Chinx, Member of French Montana's Coke Boys, Killed in Drive-By Shooting

The Coke Boys lost one of their own.

E! News confirms that rapper Chinx, real name Lionel Pickens, died following a drive-by shooting in Queens, New York, on Sunday morning. He was 31.

The New York Police Department tells E! News that authorities responded to a 911 call of a man shot at the corner of Queens Boulevard and 84th Drive around 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, they observed two victims in a Porsche with gunshot wounds. The victim identified as Pickens, who was driving, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, and was transported to Jamaica Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim, a 27-year-old unidentified male, was found with gunshot wounds to the back and was also transported to the same medical center. He is currently in critical condition.

"There are no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing," the NYPD tells us.