How Beyoncé Got Her Amazing Met Gala Body—Inside Bey's Diet and Fitness Plan!

E! News has also learned that Bey's vegan diet helped achieve her fit figure, too.

Bey's personal trainer and CEO of 22 Days Nutrition, Marco Borges, tells us that she did the 22-Day Revolution and added that it's "unique in that it's not a diet but rather a way of life which starts with habit formation over 22 days. With most diets you see weight loss and then as soon as the program ends the weight slowly starts to add back up again.

"With The 22-Day Revolution you'll experience weight loss, improved sleep, clear skin, increased energy, improved sex drive and more but unlike other programs at the completion of the 22 days the benefits continue because you walk away armed with the tools (habits) you need to continue experiencing these remarkable benefits...in short, the best version of you emerges."

This isn't the first time Bey opted to go vegan. The celeb first announced that she changed her meal plan last year, and shared photos of her various meat-free meals on Instagram, as well as dining at several of Los Angeles' famous vegetarian hot spots.

Well, it's clearly working, because Bey looked...you know. #Flawless.