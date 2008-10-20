Baby Borat's First Birthday Brings Out Big Names

  • By
    &

by Cristina Gibson | Mon., Oct. 20, 2008 11:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Olive Baron Cohen may have just turned 1, but the toddler's already got more A-list friends than most people in Tinseltown.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher threw their adorable baby girl a farm-themed fete for her first birthday at their Hollywood Hills home, and the guest list was way impressive.

Jennifer Aniston took a time-out from hanging with John Mayer to come with Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Coco.

Newlyweds Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi were also on hand to celebrate, along with Tobey Maguire, Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller, Jack Black and more.

In typical Hollywod fashion, there was even an afterparty held at Courteney and David's house following Olive's big bash.

Topping this for her second birthday is gonna be tough!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Jennifer Aniston , Birthdays
Latest News
The Good Place

The Good Place Sneak Peek: Adam Scott's Back as Trevor and He's Going to Ruin Everything...With Lemon Bars?

Bradley Cooper, This Morning

Watch Bradley Cooper's Reaction to His Most Awkward Interview Yet

Lily Allen, Sam Cooper

Lily Allen Blasts Sam Cooper as "Selfish" as She Discusses Their Relationship

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Anniversary

Why Kanye West Surprised Kim Kardashian With a $1 Million Check

Scarlett Johansson, Voting PSA

Avengers: Infinity War Stars Recall Their "First Time" in Hilarious Voting PSA

Taylor Swift, Jacob

Taylor Swift Meets 8-Year-Old Boy With Autism Who She Helped Get a Service Dog

Michael B. Jordan, Vanity Fair

Michael B. Jordan Outlines His Plan to Take Over Hollywood

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.