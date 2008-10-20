Baby Borat's First Birthday Brings Out Big Names

Olive Baron Cohen may have just turned 1, but the toddler's already got more A-list friends than most people in Tinseltown.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher threw their adorable baby girl a farm-themed fete for her first birthday at their Hollywood Hills home, and the guest list was way impressive.

Jennifer Aniston took a time-out from hanging with John Mayer to come with Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Coco.

Newlyweds Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi were also on hand to celebrate, along with Tobey Maguire, Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller, Jack Black and more.

In typical Hollywod fashion, there was even an afterparty held at Courteney and David's house following Olive's big bash.

Topping this for her second birthday is gonna be tough!