Oscar Isaac, Best Nephew Ever, Talks Star Wars, Being Expelled from School and Surviving Disaster

The actor, who also stars in Inside Llewlyn Davis and the upcoming movies Ex Machina and X-Men: Apocalypse, in which he plays the title villain, is classically trained: He attended Juilliard.

But before that, he was a rather naughty student. A naughty student who survived a terrible, deadly tragedy.

Isaac, who was born in his mother's native Guatemala as Oscar Isaac Hernández, talked to Details about growing up in Miami. He recalls how he was expelled from a private school, partially because of an unusual reason.

"It was seventh grade, and I had just been invited not to come back to my private school," he told the magazine. "I'd petted some animals I wasn't supposed to pet. The school was built around this guy's ranch, and there was a big wall, and we never knew what was on the other side. Me and my friend jumped over and found all these exotic animals—guard emus and the craziest tiny little beavers. We just started petting them all. Why wouldn't you? But the guy complained."

He also did what he called "boys-will-be-boys kind of stuff, saying, "I sprayed a fire extinguisher in the gym and defaced a mural. Wrote curse words on all the stairs up to the library, like 's--t,' 'f--k,' 'ass,' all the way to the top step. Yeah, it was just stupid, stupid."