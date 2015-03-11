Bar Refaeli Is Engaged to Businessman Boyfriend Adi Ezra: Check Out the Happy Couple!

by Natalie Finn | Wed., Mar. 11, 2015 12:56 PM

Bar Refaeli, Adi Ezra, Instagram

Bar Refaeli is going to make a beautiful bride.

The Israeli model is engaged to businessman boyfriend Adi Ezra after about a year of dating, E! News confirmed Wednesday. Bar's modeling agency stated that they were "pleased to announce" her engagement.

The betrothed couple reportedly met through mutual friends—and Bar has been steadily showing him off more and more on her Instagram page.

"Love," she simply captioned a picture of a framed black and white photo of the two of them kissing.

Bar Refaeli, Adi Ezra, Instagram

Bar was also photographed wearing a ring that could easily have been of the engagement variety last week. The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that Ezra gave her a Lorraine Schwartz-designed ring with an estimated 5-carat diamond.

Refaeli's previous most high-profile relationship was with Leonardo DiCaprio, whom she split from for good back in 2011.

Fast-forward several years: A source tells E! News that Ezra proposed in a very intimate setting while they were on vacation.

We're told that Refael's family loves Ezra (including the fact that he's Israeli) and appreciates how he treats her. Moreover, he understands her upbringing and values—they both want kids, probably sooner after they tie the knot rather than later, and for Bar, raising her kids Jewish was always a must for her. For both the bride- and groom-to-be, Israel is where both of their hearts remain.

Bar Refaeli

FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Planning is underway for what will most likely be a wedding in Israel.

Our source says that Bar wants an elegant, yet sexy, gown that isn't over the top.

The insider also adds that Refaeli's friends could not be more thrilled because they really love her and Ezra together.

So congratulations to the happy couple—and their friends and families!

—Reporting by Jennifer Cooper

