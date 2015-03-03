Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec and Wife Diane Split Up

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Robert Herjavec's cheering section is down a member.
The Shark Tank tycoon, announced as one of the celebs competing on Dancing With the Stars this coming season, has legally separated from his wife of nearly 15 years, Diane Plese, a source confirms to E! News.
The well-heeled duo have three children together, daughters Caprice and Skye and son Brendan.
"Human relationships are so difficult," Herjavec told TMZ, which also reported that the ABC star has his eye on divorce court as well. "I wish nothing but love and peace for our family as we move forward from this."
The 52-year-old Croatian-born and Canadian-bred businessman made his fortune in the security solutions industry, his Herjavec Group being one of Canada's fastest-growing tech companies. He previously starred on the CBC's Dragon's Den before joining Shark Tank. (And yes, the overall concepts are the same.)
Herjavec has been paired with veteran DWTS pro Kym Johnson, who's already been getting treated to the jet-set lifestyle as the partner of presumably one of the most monied of this year's contestants.
"May be the fastest dip ever!! 600 mph @kym_johnson @DancingABC #sharkaroo," Herjavec tweeted this afternoon along with a pic of a rehearsal in progress on a private plane.
Season 20 kicks off March 16.