Fifty Shades of Grey: Two Things You Won't Be Seeing In the Movie

There's at least one moment in the Fifty Shades of Grey novel that didn't have a chance in heck of making it into the movie adaptation.

We're talking about the infamous scene involving a tampon. Director Sam Taylor-Johnson has revealed they didn't bother shooting it for the film. "It was never even discussed," she says in the new issue of Variety.

Jamie Dornan also confirms we won't be seeing his penis on the big screen. "They were privy to everything, just not my manhood," the actor tells writer Ramin Setoodeh.

He wore a flesh-covered pouch throughout filming. "It's like one of those little satchels that Robin Hood or someone of that era would have tied on to his belt," said Dornan, 32. "There's no back. It's tiny. I mean, it's not tiny! Because it's got to hold a lot."