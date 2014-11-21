Are the Kardashians Really Not Doing a Christmas Card? Find Out What Kris Jenner Has to Say!

Don't rule out a Kardashian Christmas card just yet!
Kim Kardashian previously revealed in a Glamour U.K. interview that her famous family would not be doing their annual, over-the-top holiday card this year.
But Kris Jenner says it may still be a possibility!
"I don't know yet," the reality star told E! News at the New York Ball. "We haven't decided. I've got to get home tomorrow, and we'll figure it out." At least there is still a little bit of hope!
If that doesn't pan out, Kim promised that the clan will release some type of festive card before ringing in 2015.
"What we're going to do is, at our Christmas party we have this amazing photo booth, so we're going to do like a compilation and do a New Year's card," she said. "We're all going to get together at the beginning of the party and make sure we all get photos together and do this whole thing."
And, speaking of photos, how did matriarch Kris feel about Kim's #BreaktheInternet Paper cover shoot? Watch the clip to find out!
—Reporting by James Chairman
Tune into Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons Sunday night at 9 p.m. only on E!