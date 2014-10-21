Nicki Minaj's Cleavage Is Out of Control! See Her Sexy, Boobylicious GQ Photo Shoot

Minaj took to Instagram to share a second pic from her steamy GQ spread. In the additional photo, Minaj wears the same cleavage-baring top with a red pencil skirt.

In the new issue of the mag, Minaj opens up about toning down her signature sexy looks and over-the-top costumes. "I always thought that by the time I put out a third album, I would want to come back to natural hair and natural makeup," she said. "I thought, I will shock the world again and just be more toned down. I thought that would be more shocking than to keep on doing exactly what they had already seen."

As for her thoughts on her super-sexy "Anaconda" music video? "I don't know what there is to really talk about," she said. "I'm being serious. I just see the video as being a normal video."