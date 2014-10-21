Nicki Minaj's Cleavage Is Out of Control! See Her Sexy, Boobylicious GQ Photo Shoot

Holy cleavage!
Nicki Minaj is showing off lots of cleavage in a super-sexy and very scantily clad new photo shoot for GQ. In the racy pic, the 31-year-old "Anaconda" rapper nearly flashes both of her breasts in a peculiar, barely-there white top that resembled a vest or half a corset (honestly, we have no idea what to call this revealing garment). Minaj's boobylicious top is paired with a tight-fitting blue pencil skirt and white heels.
In addition to her sexy ensemble, Minaj poses next to two colorful poodles on leashes (one dog if dyed blue and the other is dyed pink).
Minaj took to Instagram to share a second pic from her steamy GQ spread. In the additional photo, Minaj wears the same cleavage-baring top with a red pencil skirt.
In the new issue of the mag, Minaj opens up about toning down her signature sexy looks and over-the-top costumes. "I always thought that by the time I put out a third album, I would want to come back to natural hair and natural makeup," she said. "I thought, I will shock the world again and just be more toned down. I thought that would be more shocking than to keep on doing exactly what they had already seen."
As for her thoughts on her super-sexy "Anaconda" music video? "I don't know what there is to really talk about," she said. "I'm being serious. I just see the video as being a normal video."