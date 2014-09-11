Austin Butler's Mother Passes Away: "I Love You and Will Miss You Every Day," Actor Tweets

Our thoughts are with Austin Butler during this tough time.

The 23-year-old actor revealed earlier today that his mother, Lori Butler, passed away, but didn't discuss the cause of death.

"Lori Butler, my mom, my hero, & my best friend passed away this morning. Lets all celebrate her. I love you and will miss you every day Mom," Butler's emotional tweet read.

Gina Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens‘ mom, also tweeted her sympathies, writing, "Lori, RIP. You'll be forever alive in our hearts & mind. You'll always be our angel in heaven watching over us. U will be missed!"