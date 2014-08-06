Jessica Alba Talks Her Post-30 Body: "I Feel Like I Look Better Now"

Alba and husband Cash Warren are also parents to daughter Honor, 6.

The actress talked to Marie Claire UK about her acting career. She was barely a teenager when she made her TV debut as Jessica in the Nickelodeon sci-fi series The Secret World of Alex Mack and later appeared on Beverly Hills, 90210 and a 1990s remake of Flipper. In 1999, she played a snooty high school hottie in the Drew Barrymore movie Never Been Kissed and showcased her sex appeal again as the star of James Cameron's sci-fi series Dark Angel.

More sexy roles would follow, in movies such as Honey, two Fantastic Four films and Sin City, earning Alba spots on lists such as Maxim's Hot 100. In fact, Alba appears on the cover of the men-targeted magazine's September 2014 issue as well. In a bikini.

"I don't know if I was ever typecast, I just made very safe, boring choices as an actor and I take full responsibility for that," she told Marie Claire UK. "It wasn't the roles...it was probably the way I translated them. I was afraid to be fearless and bold. I was young, I was afraid of being criticized, and I wanted to appease everyone."

Alba reprises her Sin City role of Nancy Callahan in the latter flick in the sequel Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, which is set for release on Aug. 22.

(Marie Claire UK's September 2014 issue is out on Aug. 7 in stores and on Apple Newsstand.)