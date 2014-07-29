Chloë Grace Moretz Doesn't Want Life To Be All About Relationships: "That’s Not My Style"

If there's one thing Chloe Grace Moretz isn't focused on at 17-years-old, it's the crazy world of teenage dating.
"It's a tough age to fall in love: people change so quickly," the actress reveals in the new issue of FLARE magazine. "I don't want to have to feel like I have to watch my step, 'cause I'm 17 and I shouldn't have to."
It's a mindset she tries to share with her close friends. Often times, however, they don't follow her lead.
"I'm like, Dude, you're wasting away your entire high-school years, and now you're going to waste away your college years," she tells the publication. "You're going to spend your entire life in a relationship and then you're going to get married...and then you're dead!"
She adds, "So you lived your life in a relationship! That's not my style."
Instead of focusing so much on a boyfriend, Grace Moretz is engrossed with her movie career and the fashion world.
While she loves wearing anything "fun and interesting," she advises people not to judge a book by its cover, or in this case, a star by her outfit.
"If someone wears a crazy outfit, they're automatically a crazy person," she explains. "If you wear a tame outfit, you're automatically a prude."
Nino Muñoz/Flare
That same judgmental nature of the fashion world is also found when paparazzi catch the star with male friends.
"When you're with someone who's just your friend, then [the paparazzi] take photos, but when you're out with your boyfriend, they never find out," she says. "It's like, ‘You guys are so dumb; you're missing your opportunity!'"
Like she suggested: Don't judge a book by its cover!
For more on Grace Moretz's thoughts on dating, romance, fashion and more, pick up the September issue of FLARE on newsstands Aug. 11.