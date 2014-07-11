The 24 Most American Things That Happened During the 2014 World Cup

The United States men's team got knocked out of the World Cup last week, and we are just now getting over it. It's a bummer, because everyone all over the country was just so damn patriotic! 

But with the final games upon us and the end of soccer/football/futbol action just around the corner, we just want to take this time to recap and honor the 24 most American things that happened during the 2014 World Cup:

1. First of all, just getting out of the Group of Death when no one thought we would was very American of us:

Team USA, World Cup

REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

We're stubborn and probably won for pure spite and to prove doubters wrong. Suckers.

2. Captain Clint Dempsey scoring a goal with his crotch:

World Cup Clint Dempsey Goal GIF

YouTube/ESPN

3. This mention of Chuck Norris:

USA in the World Cup

MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images

4. Spelling out "U-S-A" in chicken wings:

5. This guy:

USA in the World Cup

David A. Smith/Getty Images

6. And this guy:

USA in the World Cup

Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

7. The goosebump-inducing "I believe that we will win!" chant:

8. That time we obviously had to bring up our trips to the moon:

9. When Tim Howard quickly became a national hero, icon and meme:

He can save anything.

10. He was such a great American that President Obama called him personally:

USA in the World Cup

U.S. Soccer/Twitter

11. That time that USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann wrote a note to excuse everyone from work so they could watch the U.S.-Germany game:

12. This U.S. fan chugging and then spilling beer all over himself:

USA in the World Cup

Mario Tama/Getty Images

13. This small child who is already more patriotic than most:

USA in the World Cup

Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

14. National treasure Tom Hanks taking a photo of his famous family watching the game:

15. These two bros getting a selfie in:

USA in the World Cup

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

16. When Waffle House called for a ban on Belgium waffles before the USA-Belgium game:

17. When this dude dressed as Teddy Roosevelt:

USA in the World Cup

MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images

18. And this dude dressed as Abraham Lincoln:

USA in the World Cup

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

19. When everyone was confused by the USMNT acronym that was all over Twitter:

20. When even NFL players, who play what is truly America's most popular sport, got into the World Cup spirit:

USA in the World Cup

U.S. Soccer/Twitter

Hey, Colts QB Andrew Luck! (Please take us to the Super Bowl).

21. When cities all over the country were taken over by World Cup fans, like in Chicago:

USA in the World Cup

U.S. Soccer/Twitter

22. The "U-S-A!" chant that constantly echoed through the land:

23. When we reminded the world about our own game against Germany after they destroyed Brazil in the semifinals:

Just saying.

24. But one of the most American things that happened during the World Cup was everyone talking about how they just don't care about the World Cup:

USA in the World Cup

Twitter

