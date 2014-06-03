Miranda Lambert Covers Rolling Stone's Country Issue in Tight White Tank, Daisy Dukes—See the Pic!

Miranda Lambert has mastered a classic combo that can be tricky to pull off: the tight white tank top and tiny Daisy Dukes!

That's exactly what the 30-year-old singer is wearing on her cover of Rolling Stone's Country Issue, and as you can see, her simple yet chic ensemble is perfect for showcasing the svelte, sexy body she's worked hard to attain!

Inside the mag, Miranda opens up about her Beyoncé obsession ("She's a girl from Houston, and she worked her butt off to get where she is," she gushes) and loving life in her adopted hometown of Tishomingo, Okla. She also talks about her relationship with hubby Blake Shelton and their "pretty instantaneous" rise to fame.