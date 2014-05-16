Kermit the Frog and Homer Simpson Reimagined as Stone-Cold Killers Will Haunt Your Dreams—but You Have to Look

Ryan Gosling replaced by Kermit the Frog in Drive? Why not!

Artist Dan Luvisi has pretty much scarred us for life with his "Popped Culture" series of drawings featuring beloved childhood (and adulthood) figures such as Kermit, Fozzie Bear, Mike from Monsters, Inc., Homer Simpson and others and turned them into violent criminals and sociopaths in colorful tableaus that we both want to never look at again and yet also buy immediately and hang them on our wall.

And give them as presents to the weird people we love.