Beauty and the Beast and 2 Other Shows Renewed by the CW: Find Out Which Series Survived

In its March debut, The 100 attracted 2.7 million viewers, giving the network its most watched midseason premiere and its best ratings in its time period (Wednesdays, 9 p.m.) since 2010. However, the drama's ratings have fallen, settling in at around 1.9 million viewers.

Hart of Dixie, meanwhile, has averaged less than a million viewers per episode in its third season. Though it originally started the season on Mondays, the CW moved Hart of Dixie, which also stars Scott Porter and Wilson Bethel, to Friday nights at midseason. Its most recent episode garnered just 660,000 viewers and a 0.2 demo rating.

Not so lucky? Freshman dramas Star-Crossed and The Tomorrow People, as well as The Carrie Diaries, all of which were canceled by the network.