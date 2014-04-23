Kit Harington Covers Rolling Stone, Wants to Cut His "F--king Hair" After Game of Thrones

Turns out Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has quite a bit in common with the heroic Jon Snow.

The 27-year-old actor graces the latest issue of Rolling Stone and opens up about his portrayal of the fictional character on the HBO hit series.

"Snow's a black sheep," Harington tells the magazine about his character, who serves in the monastic military order called the Night's Watch. "The thing that drives both of us is more similar than you might think—he's driven by ambition. I've always been ambitious, too."

The British actor continued: "I'm very ambitious," but added, "but how do I balance that with not f--king other people up around me?"