Julia Louis-Dreyfus Gets Naked and Has Sex With a Clown in Hilarious GQ Photo Shoot—See the Pic!

Veep poses nude and is named one of the 15 Funniest People Alive
By Zach Johnson Apr 23, 2014 1:30 PM
Julia Louis-Dreyfus recently posed topless for the cover of Rolling Stone, but that photo shoot seems tame compared to her GQ spread. In the magazine's May issue, the comedic actress strips down yet again, this time spreading her legs and simulating sex with a clown—all while wearing his red nose.

Louis-Dreyfus modeled for photographer Mark Seliger, and other pictures in the feature show the star raising a clown baby with her circus lover. It's her willingness to go where no actress has gone before that made GQ give Louis-Dreyfus a place on its 15 Funniest People Alive list. (Other honorees include cover star Louis C.K., plus Amy Schumer, John Oliver, Kate McKinnon, Kevin Hart and Nick Kroll.)

The actress, 53, plays Vice President Selina Meyer in HBO's Veep, currently in its third season. "When you lose your moral center, it's easy to get pissed off," she says of her character. "Selina has been eaten by the machine, but also, she is the machine. She's a mangled, bloodied, pulpy working mess."

Louis-Dreyfus swears that her character's anger isn't fueled by her own inner demons. "I don't have a s--t-ton of baggage," the Seinfeld star assures the magazine. "There's not some grotesque, dark thing."

Tell that to the woman who had a clown baby.

