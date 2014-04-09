Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Naked Rolling Stone Cover Has a Mistake!

Oops!

Naked Julia Louis-Dreyfus could only distract true historians for so long.

The more detail-conscious folks on the Internet quickly noticed that Rolling Stone had unintentionally rewritten history with its instant-classic cover featuring the Veep star, in that the tattoo of the preamble to the Constitution scrawled across her back included John Hancock's signature.

But he didn't sign the Constitution, he signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

"Hancock signed Dec. of Independence NOT Constitution.Yet another Mike f--k-up.Dummy.#veep #crackexcuse @VeepHBO @mrmattwalsh cc@rollingstone," Louis-Dreyfus tweeted today, placing the blame on Veep's consistently unreliable communications director Mike McLintock, played by Matt Walsh.