Julia Louis-Dreyfus Poses Butt-Naked on the Cover of Rolling Stone

The cover fittingly hails Louis-Dreyfus as "The First Lady of Comedy," her current accolades coming for her role as the brazen, cynical, relentlessly self-absorbed and yet somehow so watchable Vice President Selena Meyer on the HBO hit.

"Once, when we were trying to come up with the particular perfect, horrible, swear-y thing to say in Veep, I said, 'You do realize that if we were 12, we would get in big trouble for this conversation,'" she recalled to the mag. "That was not part of the curriculum in high school, and the fact that it is now a part of the curriculum of my life is a pleasure, which is the understatement of the universe."

Talking about her nearly 30-year career in showbiz, which kicked off in 1985 when she broke through on Saturday Night Live, Louis-Dreyfus notes how not-that-common longevity such as hers is in Hollywood.

"There is sexism—I'm not denying its existence," she said. "But I'm saying that I will deny its effort against me. I just pay it no nevermind and say, 'Get out of my way.'"

And if this acting thing doesn't work out, she could always get work as a body double.

The April 24 issue of Rolling Stone will be on newsstands Friday.