Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and North West in Vogue: Check Out Their Baby Girl's First Photo Shoot!

More photos have been released from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's photo shoot in Vogue magazine—and they're fabulous.
The new pics include a shot of North West and a close-up shot of the engaged couple.
Kanye is shown resting on Kim's lap while baby Nori lies across his chest. The E! star is stunning in a white Nina Ricci satin dress with organza-and-lace flower embroidery.
The "Bound 2" rapper went shirtless but opted to wear a pair of Prada leather pants for the family photo.
And in the other sweet shot taken by Annie Leibovitz, Kimye are seen gazing into each other's eyes longingly as Kanye wraps his arms around his future wife.
During the interview with the fashion mag, Kim revealed that she loves to style and have impromptu photo shoots of her baby girl during her days off.
"I take pictures of her all the time and dress her up," she said. "I put Kanye's big chains around her, and I put a little Louis bag and some Jordans, and I was like, 'What up, Daddy?'"
And she's not the only proud parent who loves to spend quality time with her wee one.
Kanye apparently created a stop-frame video of Nori crawling around and edited it to make it look like she's breakdancing. Amazing!
The beautiful brunette also gushed about interviewing her idol, the late Elizabeth Taylor.
"Everything seemed so selfless for her," Kim shared. "We talked about the jewelry and how it ultimately didn't belong to her; she just wanted to help people."
She explained how she went to look at Taylor's house after she had passed, saying, "It was just so enchanting…with a garden with really pretty trellises and beautiful roses, but it wasn't realistic for me to purchase. It only had a one-car garage."
Kim's siblings are ecstatic about the Vogue cover and have been sharing the cover shot on the social media accounts over the weekend.
Kourtney Kardashian tells E! News exclusively that she thinks the photos are "beautiful" and that she's "so happy for Kim and Kanye."