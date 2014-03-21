Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Cover Vogue, See Behind-the-Scenes Video With North West!

Vogue's Anna Wintour addressed the magazine's Kimye cover (and rumors leading up to it) in her editor's letter:

"Part of the pleasure of editing Vogue, one that lies in a long tradition of this magazine, is being able to feature those who define the culture at any given moment, who stir things up, whose presence in the world shapes the way it looks and influences the way we see it. I think we can all agree on the fact that that role is currently being played by Kim and Kanye to a T. (Or perhaps that should be to a K?)

"As for the cover, my opinion is that it is both charming and touching, and it was, I should add, entirely our idea to do it; you may have read that Kanye begged me to put his fiancée on Vogue's cover," she wrote. "He did nothing of the sort. The gossip might make better reading, but the simple fact of the matter is that it isn't true."