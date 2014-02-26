Girls Star Allison Williams Is Engaged!

Williams told Glamour earlier this month that she would "walk away from" her career in order to have kids.

"I'd love to be a mom—and not have to bring my kids into my trailer...Or a balance [of both]," said Williams, who plays Marnie on the award-winning series. "But you've [got to] call it on the fly to a certain extent."

And Ricky's got dad's approval! When asked by Larry King during an interview in January what news anchor dad Brian Williams thought of Van Veen, Williams smiled and replied, "He likes him a lot."

Let's just hope Williams' busts a rap song during the wedding reception!

People was first to report the engagement.