What We're Making This Weekend: Insanely Amazing Super Bowl Chow

1. Pat LaFrieda's Original Filet Mignon Sandwich: Served on crusty bread, this dish is sure to silence any crowd that's getting a little rowdy. They'll be too busy chowing down on this heavenly sandwich!

Ingredients:

3 Filet Mignon medallions, 2oz each

1 tsp salt

3 oz oil

6 oz sweet onions

2 slices Monterey Jack cheese

2 oz au jus

6-inch baguette

Drizzle of balsamic glaze

Pinch of sugar

Directions: Cut the sweet onions into 1" cubes and caramelize until they are a deep brown color. Set onions aside. Make an au jus by reducing your beef stock by half until it richly coats the back of a spoon, and finish with balsamic glaze. Set aside and keep hot. Season the medallions with salt and sugar. On a flat skillet heat 1oz of oil and sear the filet mignon medallions. Cook for about about 1 to 1.5 minutes per side. Set aside. Take 2 tbsp. of the caramelized onions and place onto a pan to heat up. Cover the onions with two slices of the cheese and allow to melt over the onions. Toast the baguette so that the outside is hot and crusty. Hinge the Baguette and place the 3 filet mignon medallions on the bottom of the baguette. Top with the caramelized onions and cheese. Finish with 2oz of the au jus. This should be ladled on the inside of the top half of the baguette.

2. Khe-Yo's Chef Phet Schwader's Beef Jerky Recipe: This beef jerky is packed with flavors no jerky has seen before: a little sweet from the oyster sauce, a tad crunchy from the sesame seeds and a savory kick from the fish sauce.

Ingredients:

5 lbs top round sirloin, cut along the grain into strips (approximately 1" thick x 4" long)

1/4 cup fish sauce

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup oyster sauce

1 tbsp coarsely ground black pepper

2 tbsp garlic powder

10 cloves garlic, slightly crushed

1 tbsp salt

Directions: Mix all of the ingredients together and marinate beef for 24 hours. Pre-heat oven to 250 degrees. Lay strips on a rack over a sheet pan and place in oven with the door cracked open slightly. Rotate the pan every 15 minutes for 1 to 1.5 hours or until the jerky is dry. Heat 1 ½ cups of oil in a large pan and fry the jerky on medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Remove from oil and coat with sesame seeds.

3. Taquitoria's Buffalo Chicken Taquitos or "Buffalitos:" If you love buffalo wings, but hate the sticky mess then this tasty dish is for you. Everything is wrapped up into a crispy wrapper making for perfect game day finger food.

Ingredients

Braised chicken pieces (include some on the bone)

1 cup Bloody Mary mix

4 tbsp salt Water

2 tbsp buffalo sauce

8 six-inch corn tortillas Canola oil

Directions: In a Dutch oven, cover the chicken with the Bloody Mary mix, water, and salt. Braise at 300ºF for 2-3 hours. When cooked through (the meat should fall off the bones), allow to cool in liquid. Strain the chicken, pull all the meat and discard the bones. Strain the braising liquid through a fine strainer in order to preserve all the mustard and horseradish from the Bloody Mary mix. Discard the liquid. Mix the chicken with the buffalo sauce. Set aside. Fry the tortillas at 275º-300º F for about 30 seconds. This will soften them. Remove from oil and drain on paper towels. Place about 2 tablespoons of meat in the tortilla, roll it up, and secure tightly with two toothpicks. Heat oil fryer up to 375º F and fry tortilla for about a minute, until crispy. Serve with a side of ranch dressing, buffalo sauce, or dipping of choice.