2014 Grammys Party Pics: See Christina Aguilera, Macklemore, Lorde and More Celebs!

See music's biggest stars get their party on
By Brett Malec Jan 25, 2014 3:30 PMTags
MusicAwardsParties2014 Grammys
MacklemoreCourtesy of Jonathan Leibson/WireImage

The 2014 Grammy Awards are here!

Tomorrow night, music's biggest stars will descend on L.A.'s Staples Center for the biggest show in music. But stars have already started celebrating!

Celebs like Christina Aguilera, Macklemore, Lorde, Hilary Duff and Solange Knowles have been hitting some of the hottest Grammy parties around town in anticipation of the big night.

While we wait to see Beyoncé, Jay Z, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and more hit tomorrow's red carpet, check out the A-list names in our 2014 Grammys party pics photo gallery!

PHOTOS: 2014 Grammys party pics

