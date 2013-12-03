Kim Kardashian's Christmas Card Dress Was Previously Worn by Carmen Electra—Check It Out!

Double vision!

Kim Kardashian looked sexy as can be in a black peekaboo Saint Laurent gown for the Kardashian Christmas card, but there's one slight dilemma—Carmen Electra has already worn the dress!

In the David LaChapelle-shot family picture, Kim is seen posing and flaunting her postbaby body in the figure-hugging frock.

Meanwhile, the former Baywatch star strutted down the red carpet at the Latin Grammy Awards just weeks ago wearing the same thing.

The dress, which features a sequined bolero cutout, sells for $5,850. Wowza!

To be fair, both ladies worked the heck out of the revealing dress.