The Kardashian Christmas Card Is Here--See the Stunning Holiday Family Pic!

The Kardashian-Jenner crew has released their annual Christmas card!

On tonight's special episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians: a Very Merry Christmas, the E! stars revealed their highly anticipated holiday card.

And we have to say, it is stunning!

So, what did the family have in store this year?

An intricate, high-fashion photo in which Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian Odom, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Bruce Jenner all strike poses in a ransacked, carnival-like room of sorts filled with dollar bills, a sparkling gold money sign, mannequins and photos of the family members, among many other things.