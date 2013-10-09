The Voice: Adam Levine and OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder Reflect on Their First Big Musical Moments

"Every artist, every band, when they're in the process of becoming hopefully very successful, there's always that moment," Levine says. The Maroon 5 star explains that they have John Mayer to thank for their first big moment.

"We opened for John Mayer once and it was a huge break for us so I'll always be grateful to him for that." Levine recalls, "I remember we played in front of our first arena crowd which was like 10,000 people and I remember being up there and being totally lit up by the whole thing, and I was just like this is it, I want more."

Take a look at our exclusive clip above to discover even more details about the artist's first big musical moments and find out what show made Levine terrified to go out on stage! And don't miss the battle rounds of The Voice Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and The Voice are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)