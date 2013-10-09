The Voice: Adam Levine and OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder Reflect on Their First Big Musical Moments

This is too much awesome for one room to handle!
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder are two attractive, talented and wildly successful men—but have you ever wondered how they got to their super-stardom status? The Voice is filled with countless singing hopefuls who are aiming to break into the ultra-competitive music industry and luckily their coaches can give them first-hand experience on what it takes to make it big.
We've got your exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Levine with his team advisor (and friend!) Tedder reflecting on their first big shows and the humbling experiences that made them into the popular artists that they are today.
"Every artist, every band, when they're in the process of becoming hopefully very successful, there's always that moment," Levine says. The Maroon 5 star explains that they have John Mayer to thank for their first big moment.
"We opened for John Mayer once and it was a huge break for us so I'll always be grateful to him for that." Levine recalls, "I remember we played in front of our first arena crowd which was like 10,000 people and I remember being up there and being totally lit up by the whole thing, and I was just like this is it, I want more."
Levine recalls, "I remember we played in front of our first arena crowd which was like 10,000 people and I remember being up there and being totally lit up by the whole thing, and I was just like this is it, I want more."
