Justin Bieber Goes for a Sweet Swim With His Adorable Little Brother—Watch

by Peter Gicas | Tue., Sep. 17, 2013 1:40 PM
Justin Bieber is shirtless again.
Of course, the pop star does have a pretty good (not to mention super cute) reason this time around.
In an Instagram video he posted on Sunday, the 19-year-old star can be seen taking a dip with his little brother Jaxon.
"Me and Jaxon swimming today," reads the caption.
In the clip, we see Bieber head to one side of the Jacuzzi and patiently wait as his 3-year-old sibling adorably paddles his way over to his big bro's waiting arms.
The precious moment reminds us of when the singer brought his then-3-year-old sister Jazmyn out onstage for a sweet rendition of "Baby" together during a Christmas 2011 concert.
Yep. Nearly two years later, Biebs is still making us go "awww."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?