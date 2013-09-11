Breaking Bad Spinoff: AMC Announces Prequel With Saul Goodman Character

Better call Saul! And what do you know, AMC is totally doing just that!

The network has announced plans for a Breaking Bad prequel featuring Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), aka Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) seedy, but always-entertaining criminal lawyer.

The series, tentatively titled Better Call Saul, will come from Breaking Bad mastermind Vince Gilligan and has been in the works for months. According to AMC, the one-hour spinoff will focus on the "evolution of the popular Saul Goodman character before he ever became Walter White's lawyer." Keep in mind the term "prequel," which means the Saul character could still meet a grisly end in Breaking Bad's final season and still star in a spinoff. Just saying.