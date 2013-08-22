American Idol Rumors: We've Had Enough!

by Jenna Mullins | Thu., Aug. 22, 2013 11:30 AM
Hey, did you hear the latest American Idol rumor? You might have missed one in the time it took you to read this sentence, so better refresh your Twitter feed.
It seems like since the end of American Idol's 12th season, reports about changes happening on the Fox reality series and about who will be replacing Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and Randy Jackson come out every freaking day. And we get it: Idol fans do care about who will be judges next season, and they want to be kept abreast on the latest information. So we will continue to keep everyone updated, a fact proven by the 198 stories (only slightly exaggerating) we have written on the subject in the past couple months. But just so you guys know, sometimes this is the story we want to write:
"American Idol: No, They Haven't Announced Anything Yet, but Here Is a Maybe but Probably Not True Rumor About [Some Singer/Producer/Actor] Joining the Judging Panel! You Might as Well Wait Until Fox Officially Reveals Who's on the Show"
Is anyone else annoyed with the constant speculation about people coming onto Idol or celebs turning down a judging gig? It was cool when we found out that Fox wanted to bring back alums like Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert. That was one rumor we sorely wish had been true. And yes, we know we have to report on this stuff. We just wish the rumors would stop so we can stop talking about the rumors and get to the reality.
Anyway, we thought we should make it very clear that although you will
probably definitely see more stories about Idol rumors from us, this is what we look like while we write them:
We're not happy about it in the least. Unless the rumor is really, really cool, like a half-robot, half-kitten will be joining the judging panel. Then we'll be a bit more enthusiastic.
Basically, by the time we get the official word on what's happening next season, we will be so tired from the nonstop flood of reports that we'll either not give that much of a damn or we'll be so relieved from the confirmation that our legs will give out and we will collapse on the ground in full fetal position, weeping from joy.
Until next season. Then the rumors will start again.
For those who want to keep track, check out our American Idol news page to keep up with everything. But for those who are also sick of the rumors, we will be starting a support group called PAIR: People Against Idol Rumors. Our slogan? Grow a PAIR, We Don't Care!
Hey, guess what? While you were reading this another Idol report came out.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?