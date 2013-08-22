American Idol Rumors: We've Had Enough!

Hey, did you hear the latest American Idol rumor? You might have missed one in the time it took you to read this sentence, so better refresh your Twitter feed.

It seems like since the end of American Idol's 12th season, reports about changes happening on the Fox reality series and about who will be replacing Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and Randy Jackson come out every freaking day. And we get it: Idol fans do care about who will be judges next season, and they want to be kept abreast on the latest information. So we will continue to keep everyone updated, a fact proven by the 198 stories (only slightly exaggerating) we have written on the subject in the past couple months. But just so you guys know, sometimes this is the story we want to write:

"American Idol: No, They Haven't Announced Anything Yet, but Here Is a Maybe but Probably Not True Rumor About [Some Singer/Producer/Actor] Joining the Judging Panel! You Might as Well Wait Until Fox Officially Reveals Who's on the Show"