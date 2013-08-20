'N Sync Reportedly Reuniting at 2013 MTV VMAs: Our Reaction in 10 GIFs

  • By
    &

by Jenna Mullins | Tue., Aug. 20, 2013 12:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
NSYNC, 1999

L. Busacca/WireImage

We have never wanted rumors to be true more than on this day.

In case you missed the news this morning'N SyncJustin TimberlakeJC ChasezLance BassJoey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick—will reportedly be reuniting for a special performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. This will be the first time since the 2003 Grammys that 'N Sync will be onstage together for a televised performance.

Now, our reaction to this news cannot be expressed in words. We've tried to describe it, but there aren't enough adjectives that truly capture how much our hearts and brains metaphorically exploded with joy when we found out that in less than a week, we might be seeing 'N Sync singing and hopefully dancing together again. So here is our reaction to the news, told in the only way we know how: 'N Sync GIFs.

Is this just an excuse to unearth old footage of the fabulous five? As Lana Kane on Archer would say: "Yuuuuuup!"

VIDEO: Justin Timberlake talks 'Nsync reunion

1. Disbelief: Another 'N Sync reunion rumor? Please. Our hearts can't take it anymore.

some text

2. Cautious Optimism: Wait, this might actually be happening?

some text

3. Excitement: That rumor seems kind of legit! Must research more. Bye, responsibilities. We need to look into this.

some text

READ: Justin reveals complete track list for 20/20 Experience: Part 2 of 2

4. Overload of Emotion: If this happens, our flailing will be uncontrollable and unstoppable.

some text

5. General Fangirling: Watch all the old concert performances! Listen to all the hits! Break out into all the dance moves! 

some text

6. Spiraling Into Never-Ending Nostalgic Black Hole: We've been watching old TRL appearances for over an hour and we don't know how to get out. Don't send help, though. We're good. 

some text

VIDEO: Timberlake debuts racy "Tunnel Vision" music video

7. Hoping Against Hope: Please let this be true. We want to be surprised, but we think we would rather know now to avoid heartbreak if this doesn't happen.

some text

8. Lashing Out as a Defense Mechanism: We bet this is all Timberlake's fault if this falls through! Doesn't he know how much we need this to happen?! 

some text

9. Reality Check: We are not 14 anymore. It might be time to reassess how we spent the past two hours of our life.

some text

PHOTOS: Justin and Jessica Biel's road to marriage

10. Screw It, Back to Fangirling: Whatever, Sunday will be the best day ever if we see the boys busting out moves or even just standing there singing together. Glitter-covered rainbows will shoot out of their mouths and we will be drenched in the warmth that is their vocal talent. And we will be saved.

some text

And here are more GIFs, just 'cause:

some text

some text

some text

some text

some text

How did you react when you heard the news that 'N Sync might get back together again, even if it's for just one night?

PHOTOS: Top 10 Justin Timberlake Songs

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Justin Timberlake , Lance Bass , 2013 MTV VMAs , Music , E! Loves , Top Stories , 'N Sync , JC Chasez
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.