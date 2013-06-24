EXCLUSIVE!

Robert Pattinson Parties With E.L. James, Reignites Fifty Shades of Grey Casting Rumors—Exclusive Details

by Lily Harrison | Mon., Jun. 24, 2013 3:22 PM

Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson

BACKGRID

Is Robert Pattinson gearing up to star in Fifty Shades of Grey?

Only time will tell if he will be cast as Christian Grey, but E! News has learned that the Twilight actor threw director Nicholas Jarecki a birthday party at his Los Feliz home Saturday evening, where Shades writer E.L. James was in attendance—adding more fuel to the fire that the heartthrob is involved in the highly anticipated film adaptation.

A few other famous faces, including Heather Graham, Moby, Michelle Rodriquez and Ellen Page, joined in on the birthday celebration.

NEWS: Fifty Shades of Grey movie: Alex Pettyfer stars in sex scene directed by Gus Van Sant

Graham even snapped a pic of the party and took to Twitter to share her evening activities, saying, "A fun party looking at the super moon with Moby @thelittleidiot and EL James @E_L_James"

An eyewitness tells E! News that Pattinson mingled with guests and chatted about living in Los Angeles.

Hollywood is buzzing about who will take on the coveted lead role in the film, with rumors swirling that Alex Pettfyer, Ian Somerhalder and even Ryan Gosling are currently in the mix.

 

Do you think Pattinson is perfect for the role? Tell us why or why not!

