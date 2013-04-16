Olivia JadeGigi HadidVanderpump RulesSelena QuintanillaShop E!VideosPhotos

Topless Angelina Jolie Photo (With a Horse!) Hits the Auction Block

Never-before-seen David LaChapelle photo could reportedly fetch about $53,000

By Bruna Nessif Apr 16, 2013 2:27 AMTags
MoneyAngelina Jolie

Who wouldn't want a photo of a white horse practically kissing Angelina Jolie's bare bosom up on the wall?

That very image—a never-before-seen outtake from a 2001 David LaChapelle shoot for Rolling Stone—is expected to lead all comers in terms of bids when it hits the block at London auction house Christie's next month as part of a treasure trove being billed as The Wild Side of Photography .

The Jolie photo could fetch close to 35,000 pounds (approximately $53,000) according to The Daily Mail

The color images features a topless 25-year-old Jolie looking very carefree as she smiles with her head back and hair blowing in the wind while holding on to the horse's face. Also on display is the "Billy Bob" tattoo she got in honor of then-husband Billy Bob Thornton

A black and white print of Angelina and Brad Pitt posing as husband and wife for Steven Klein in 2005, which was featured in W magazine before the duo actually became a couple, will also be up for auction, and is expected to bring in somewhere around 10,000 pounds (approximately $15,000).

