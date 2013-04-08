Yo Twitter, Cher Is Not Dead! Margaret Thatcher Is Though...

  • By
    &

by John Boone | Mon., Apr. 8, 2013 12:41 PM

Cher, Margaret Thatcher

Frederick M. Brown, Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Do you believe in life after love? Sure, maybe. Plenty of fish in the sea. Do you believe in love after life? Not for recently deceased Margaret Thatcher, if at least one website has anything to say about it.

Is Thatcher Dead Yet? (yes, that's a real website created by real human beings) celebrated today's news that the Iron Lady had passed by updating their page to read: "Margaret Thatcher is dead. This lady's not returning."

It continues, "How are you celebrating? Let us know using the #nowthatchersdead hashtag on Twitter, or get to one of the parties near you on Facebook." So, not...great, humanity.

Also not a great hashtag, seeing as many people mistook it as an announcement that the singer Cher had died.

Margaret Thatcher, Cher Tweet

Twitter

"Oh dear. #nowthatchersdead is trending. First Margaret Thatcher and now Cher. It's been one crazy day. #RIP"

Margaret Thatcher, Cher Tweet

Twitter

"RIP Cher. At least now we'll find out about life after love. #nowthatchersdead"

Margaret Thatcher, Cher Tweet

Twitter

"RIP Cher, I only wish we could turn back time..."

Margaret Thatcher, Cher Tweet

Twitter

"rip cher, you're musik was really inspiring"

Margaret Thatcher, Cher Tweet

Twitter

"Rip Cher!! #thatcherdies"

We'll leave it to Ricky Gervais to explain to you all what's what:

Margaret Thatcher, Cher Tweet

Twitter

"Some people re in a frenzy over the hashtag #nowthatchersdead. It's 'Now Thatcher's dead.' Not, 'Now that Cher's dead.' JustSayin'"

So, as a general rule: Maybe we don't celebrate people's deaths anymore?

RIP, Margaret Thatcher. And congratulations on still being alive, Cher!

