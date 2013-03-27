Jon Hamm on the Pop Culture Obsession With His Crotch: "They're Called 'Privates' for a Reason"

In the latest issue of Rolling Stone, Jon Hamm is finally sounding off about the elephant in the room—the paparazzi fascination with shooting close ups of his crotch.

The 42-year-old Mad Men star admits to being a little irked by the pics of his package, which not only give the impression he doesn't go in for undergarments, but has also spawned its own web memes.

"Most of it's tongue-in-cheek, but it is a little rude," he told the magazine (via Us Weekly). "It just speaks to a broader freedom that people feel like they have—a prurience."