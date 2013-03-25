Ryan Gosling, Mila Kunis, Kate Upton: See Which Celebs People Want to Have Sex With the Most!

Let's be honest. It's hard to look at Ryan Gosling without having a few dirty thoughts. (Right, Anna Kendrick?)
So, it comes as no surprise that Eva Mendes' man is the "most f--kable" male celebrity, according to a Details magazine survey. As for the ladies? Mila Kunis holds the coveted top spot.
Zac Efron, naturally, has a long line of ladies wanting to meet his little sir, and came in second behind Mr. Hey Girl himself. Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and Bradley Cooper also made the list. Before making the randy list, Channing got playful with the lad mag, talking movies, life and moving forward. And Levine sounded off about what makes him tick.
As for the ladylands with the highest demand for admission? Kate Upton comes in a strong second to Ms. Kunis, followed by Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Alba and Megan Fox.
For more on which celebs are the most bangable—and lots of other sex and body secrets—check out Details April issue, on stands Wednesday.
What do you make of Details' list? Sound off in the comments!
And then, check out these pics of Ryan Gosling, the man, the legend, the movie star!