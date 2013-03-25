WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
Black Lives MatterFeel GoodVanderpump RulesShop E!E! Turns 30

Ryan Gosling, Mila Kunis, Kate Upton: See Which Celebs People Want to Have Sex With the Most!

According to Details survey, Jennifer Lawrence and Channing Tatum also make the "most f--kable" list
By Rebecca Macatee Mar 25, 2013 8:23 PMTags
Jessica AlbaRyan GoslingMegan FoxBradley CooperZac EfronMila KunisChanning TatumAdam LevineJennifer LawrenceKate Upton
Ryan Gosling, Kate Upton, Mila Kunis, Zac EfronAlberto E. Rodriguez/Michael Loccisano/Jason Merritt/Getty Images; FRANZISKA KRUG/startraksphoto.com

Let's be honest. It's hard to look at Ryan Gosling without having a few dirty thoughts. (Right, Anna Kendrick?)

So, it comes as no surprise that Eva Mendes' man is the "most f--kable" male celebrity, according to a Details magazine survey. As for the ladies? Mila Kunis holds the coveted top spot.

Ryan Gosling is taking a break from acting

Zac Efron, naturally, has a long line of ladies wanting to meet his little sir, and came in second behind Mr. Hey Girl himself. Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and Bradley Cooper also made the list. Before making the randy list, Channing got playful with the lad mag, talking movies, life and moving forward. And Levine sounded off about what makes him tick.

Kate Upton's would-be prom date promises a night "worth her while"

Trending Stories

1

J. Cole’s Song “Snow On Tha Bluff” Tackles Racism & More: Listen

2

Police Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor's Death to Be Fired

3

Rapper Hurricane Chris Arrested for Murder

As for the ladylands with the highest demand for admission? Kate Upton comes in a strong second to Ms. Kunis, followed by Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Alba and Megan Fox.

For more on which celebs are the most bangable—and lots of other sex and body secrets—check out Details April issue, on stands Wednesday.

What do you make of Details' list? Sound off in the comments!

And then, check out these pics of Ryan Gosling, the man, the legend, the movie star!

Trending Stories

1

Angelina Jolie Says She Split From Brad Pitt For Her Kids' "Wellbeing"

2

Nathalie Kelley Calls Out Lack of Representation After TV Cancellation

3

J. Cole’s Song “Snow On Tha Bluff” Tackles Racism & More: Listen

4

Rapper Hurricane Chris Arrested for Murder

5

Prince William Jokes His 3 Kids Have Been "Attacking the Kitchen"