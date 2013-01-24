LL Cool J Opens Up About Abusive Past on Oprah's Next Chapter—Watch the Video

  • By
    &

by Bruna Nessif | Thu., Jan. 24, 2013 6:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Oprah, LL Cool J

George Burns

Oprah Winfrey does it again.

During a sit-down with rapper LL Cool J and the interview queen for an upcoming episode of Oprah's Next Chapter, the entertainer opened up and talk about a dark period in his life when he struggled with child abuse.

LL wrote about that experience in his 1998 autobiography I Make My Own Rules, sharing that a man named Roscoe, who lived with his mother, beat him and tormented him psychologically.

Five more bombshells from Lance Armstrong's Oprah Winfrey interview


"You call it abuse, but it was torture," Winfrey told him when addressing the topic. 

"Yeah, a friend of my mother's, you know it wasn't sexual, it was just beatings, take all your clothes off," the rapper explained, "kicked out in the snow, stay outside."

But that's not all. LL Cool J continued to say that he would get, "beat with vacuum cleaner pipes, strip naked, 'Put your hands on the bunk bed,' and when you fall down, 'Stand up, get back up.'"

Drew Barrymore talks daughter Olive with Oprah

"Torture," Oprah replied.

Catch the full interview this Sunday at 9 p.m PST on OWN.

Take a look at Oprah Winfrey's year after Oprah

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Oprah Winfrey , Top Stories , TV
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.