Bradley Cooper Wants to Play Lance Armstrong in J.J. Abrams' Biopic

Hey J.J. Abrams, pay attention.
Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper is not wasting any time, and quickly revealed that he would be more than happy to portray Lance Armstrong, after news of a biopic on the former cyclist's life was announced to be in the works.
"I would be interested in [playing Armstrong]," Cooper told BBC News. "I think he's fascinating. What a fascinating character."
"I remember Matt Damon was going to do his autobiography at one point years ago," he continued, "I remember thinking, that would be a great character, I'd love to play that character. I would love to do something, I think he's pretty fascinating."
The biopic will reportedly be based on New York Times sportswriter Juliet Macur's upcoming book Cycle of Lies: The Fall of Lance Armstrong, to which the Lost producer and Paramount Pictures secured the movie rights, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
For the first time ever, Armstrong revealed to Oprah Winfrey during a sit-down for an episode of Oprah's Next Chapter that he used performance enhancing drugs, saying he didn't think he could've won the Tour de France seven times without them.
