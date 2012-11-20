Kelly Preston Opens Up About Son Jett Travolta's Death on The Doctors

Actress Kelly Preston has decided to speak out about her 16-year-old son Jett Travolta's death, almost four years after the tragedy occurred.

John Travolta's wife appeared as a guest on The Doctors (airing Nov. 21), and discussed Jett's medical conditions and what she and her husband feel are the factors that lead to their son's disabilities.

"Do not believe a lot of the things you read," Preston said about media reports directly following her son's death, "[Jett] was autistic. He had seizures, and when he was very young, he had Kawasaki syndrome."