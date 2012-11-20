BREAKING

Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead at 33
Naya RiveraKelly PrestonRacial JusticeShop E!VideosPhotos

Kelly Preston Opens Up About Son Jett Travolta's Death on The Doctors

John Travolta's wife discusses what she feels led to her son's passing nearly four years ago
By Bruna Nessif Nov 20, 2012 1:19 AMTags
TVDeathJohn TravoltaKelly Preston
Kelly Preston, Dr. Travis Stork, The Doctors, Jett TravoltaCourtesy of CBS; The Travolta family

Actress Kelly Preston has decided to speak out about her 16-year-old son Jett Travolta's death, almost four years after the tragedy occurred.

John Travolta's wife appeared as a guest on The Doctors (airing Nov. 21), and discussed Jett's medical conditions and what she and her husband feel are the factors that lead to their son's disabilities.

"Do not believe a lot of the things you read," Preston said about media reports directly following her son's death, "[Jett] was autistic. He had seizures, and when he was very young, he had Kawasaki syndrome."

A closer look at what ailed Jett Travolta

Remembering Jett Travolta

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead at 33 as Her Body Is Recovered

2

John Legend Gets Real About His Cheating History

3

Kelly Preston Dead at 57: Look Back at Her Life in Pictures

4

Kelly Preston and John Travolta's Intensely Romantic Love Story

5

Lea Michele Honors Naya Rivera & Cory Monteith With New Photos