TV Premiere Week Recap: Ratings Winners and Losers and Save It or Sink It Results

Fox Fox is not off to the smoothest start. The Tuesday night comedy block, full of critically-loved shows, didn't exactly dominate the ratings. New Girl, Ben and Kate and The Mindy Project had to go up against Dancing With the Stars and The Voice. Fox's comedies placed fourth in viewers and third in the 18-49 demo. New Girl did gain more eyes with DVR ratings, but The Mindy Project and Ben and Kate are still trailing behind the Zooey Deschanel favorite.

The Mob Doctor didn't find an audience on Monday nights, while Bones was unable to live up to the ratings House usually had. And moving to Glee to Thursday nights at a later time did nothing to bump up their solid but wavering audience size. Even The X Factor, which had Britney Spears failed to live up to expectations, even though it's still a good anchor for their Wednesday and Thursday nights.

NBC Welcome back to prime time, NBC! Not only was the struggling peacock the only network to improve upon the 18-49 rating (up 12 percent), but it won premiere week overall with the help of Sunday Night Football, The Voice and the top-rated freshman drama Revolution, which continues to hold steady in the numbers. And as noted earlier, Go On is the No. 1 new comedy of the season.