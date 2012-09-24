Dr. 90210Rebel WilsonGigi Hadid & Zayn MalikShop E!VideosPhotos

Worst Dressed at the 2012 Emmy Awards

Best Dressed, Claire Danes, Julianne Moore, Lena Dunham, Ashley JuddGetty Images, WireImage

For all the gorgeous gowns at the 2012 Emmy Awards, there were some spectacular fails on the red carpet Sunday night.

Claire Danes did herself no favors by choosing this Lanvin tent to cover her baby bump. Pregnancy chic isn't achieved by picking an XXL off the rack and the Homeland star's worked in Hollywood long enough to know better.

Love it or hate it, Julianne Moore's beyond bright Christian Dior gown provoked some of the night's strongest reactions. On the con side, the cut and color don't seem particularly flattering on the Game Change star. (Your point, Sarah Palin.)

Lena Dunham seemed to have figured out how best to style her new cut. But the Girls star (and Emmy newbie) has a long way to go when it comes to figuring out what flatters on the red carpet. And it ain't this bulky Prada dress.

Finally, Ashley Judd made the list not for her custom-made Carolina Herrera gown but for her freakishly large bouffant. Completely unacceptable unless there's a Coneheads sequel in the works... No? We thought not.

Which star deserves the dubious honor of worst dressed of the night? Weigh in below!

See the best and worst red carpet outfits from the 2012 Emmy Awards

