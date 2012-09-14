Ben Affleck: Blake Lively Made Me Feel Old

"When I was doing The Town, I'd tour the actors around Boston. I was with Blake, and I saw Matt's childhood home," Affleck recounted to the magazine. And I said, 'Oh yeah, that's where Matt grew up.' And she said, 'Who?' And I said, 'Matt Damon." And she said, 'Oh my God! You know Jason Bourne?!'"

Then it hit him.

"She really didn't know. And I thought, 'There it is. The first age of people who are adults who missed the whole Matt-and-Ben propaganda campaign!" he added. "Mostly, it just made me feel old."

Well, Ben, you are over the hill now, having just turned 40 last month!