Fall TV Preview: Guys With Kids Is a Comedy Without Much Funny

Let's start with the good stuff. Anthony Anderson is amusing (as per usual), Jesse Bradford is charming and Zach Cregger is downright funny. Oh, and the babies are adorable. And that, unfortunately, is where the good stuff ends.

It's a predictable comedy, and while we're sure there will be people with and without kids who'll connect and enjoy this show, we grew tired of the "We're guys with kids!" jokes halfway through the pilot.

Gary (Anderson) is the guy with four kids who is very tired. Nick (Cregger) is the guy with two kids who is sick of staying at home. And Chris (Bradford) is the divorced dad trying to get back in the dating scene while dealing with a crazy ex-wife. Over the course of the pilot, we learn that they bicker with their wives, their children are driving them crazy and that when in doubt, look to the kids to make the comedy. The storylines in the episode are as old as the sitcom itself: pissing off a wife and then making it up to her, and crashing and burning on a date, but now...it's with kids!