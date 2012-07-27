Can the Kristen Stewart-Robert Pattinson Romance Be Saved?

Why did Kristen Stewart issue a public apology if she's always tried to keep her relationship with Rob secret? Can Robsten be saved at this point?

—Mujahid S., via Facebook

Kristen Stewart's behavior over the past few weeks certainly has raised eyebrows. Yep, she's traditionally gone to great lengths to keep her relationship with Robert Pattinson private, only occasionally referred to "my f---ing boyfriend" in a magazine interview, or saying something oblique to the media about Rob's pants.

But then came the make-out session viewed 'round the world.

So what's going on in K. Stew's head? I, and others, have a likely theory.