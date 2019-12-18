Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas' Big Love: From "Just Friends" to a Fairy Tale Romance

Once upon a time, Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas fell in love.

That it was on the set of Once Upon a Time and they played Snow White and Prince Charming just makes it all the cuter.

"It hit me like a blinding light," Dallas told People in 2012. "I thought, 'I'm in trouble now.'"

"I knew that in fact I was going to marry my husband Josh at Disneyland because I took him for his first time ever and we had just started dating," Goodwin would later recall on Live With Kelly and Michael. "We were on Big Thunder Mountain and he threw his arms in the air and he goes, 'This is the best day of my life' and I was like, 'We're totally getting married.'"

And it really was that easy. Almost.