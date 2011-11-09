Can Olivia Munn Finish Taking Brett Ratner Down?

Nope. Camp Munn told us "not right now," before adding, "but if she changes her mind we will be in contact."

It's safe to assume the Academy accepting Ratner's resignation pretty much killed off any salvo Munn might have been considering. Can't really top that one.

However, if your honor's at stake (which Olivia's admittedly is), maybe she should come out with something, after all?

We say she will. However covert it may be.

While Munn has yet speak on the issue, she has no qualms in taking the war to Twitter, retweeting a post from her sister:

@NotetoSelfExp: "PussInBoots takes #1 & TowerHeist underperforms... Any minute now, it's gonna try 2 get us to believe it banged Puss and forgot about it."

Now, Olivia, we know you love power, baby, so why not stay so tight-lipped?

As we asked your rep, just let the world know if you've ever heard him use anti-gay lingo in the past, just like he did at that ArcLight screening.

Just look at the expeditious results the Academy took when they heard about Ratner's reprehensible mouth.

Clearly, others in Hollywood are waiting to hear what else this man is capable of.