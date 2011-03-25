Can Derek Jeter Continue His Streak in Round 3? Vote in Athlebrity Madness!

Only one player coasted easily through his matchup: Yankees star Derek Jeter, who sent David Ortiz home after pulling in 67 percent of the vote.

On the upset side of things, Minnesota's Joe Mauer sent Dodger star (and former Rihanna boy-toy) Matt Kemp packing after grabbing 53 percent, and Phillie Chase Utley ended slugger Albert Pujols' season with 58 percent. Another shocker came as Giants star pitcher Brian Wilson was relieved by Josh Hamilton, who bested the bearded wonder with 64 percent of the vote. Sorry, Brian, hope this doesn't make you think that beard is unlucky.

So who's it going to be in the next round? The choice is yours. Can Jeter bring it all home? Will Mauer continue to upset? Can Hamilton and Utley keep their underdog streak going? Vote now! And be sure to follow all the action on Twitter @eonlineSports.