W Explains: Skintastic Kim Kardashian Spread Was "Work of Art"

"In keeping in line with the theme of W Magazine's November Art Issue, Kim Kardashian's cover was conceived as an artistic collaboration with well-known artist Barbara Kruger, and was a meditation on the influence that reality TV has on contemporary culture," a spokeswoman for the mag told New York's fashion blog, the Cut.

"The inside portfolio documented the career and power of Kim Kardashian as a work of art, using the language of artists like Jeff Koons...and Gilbert & George."

Well, that sounds pretty nice.

Kim lamented to Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian Odom on Sunday's episode, "Oh my God, I'm more naked that I was in Playboy. I'm so mad right now!" Then to the cameras, "The whole concept was sold to me that nothing would be seen. I feel so taken advantage of...I've definitely learned my lesson. I'm never taking my clothes off again, even if it's for Vogue."

Leave it to mom, though, to make a daughter feel better.

After getting some "own it" advice from Kris Jenner, Kim ultimately said, "I'm glad I did them."